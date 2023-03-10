Previous
Shades Of Blue by paintdipper
Shades Of Blue

Pthalo blue, Colbot blue, Cerulean blue is the color of skies.
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Junan Heath

I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Beryl Lloyd
A lovely array of blues - expecting to see some of your paintings soon!!
