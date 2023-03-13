Previous
Red Amaryllis by paintdipper
Red Amaryllis

Took it outside for a snowy backdrop.
Junan Heath

Corinne C ace
A beautiful flower
March 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful back light shining through the tissue like petals! Nice focus and dof!
March 13th, 2023  
Megan ace
Beautiful red for today! The lighting is so soft and lovely.
March 13th, 2023  
Cathy
Something to brighten the snowy winter landscape!
March 13th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
March 13th, 2023  
