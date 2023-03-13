Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1569
Red Amaryllis
Took it outside for a snowy backdrop.
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
5
1
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
2664
photos
110
followers
103
following
429% complete
View this month »
1562
1563
1564
1565
1566
1567
1568
1569
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Year 4
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2023
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful flower
March 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful back light shining through the tissue like petals! Nice focus and dof!
March 13th, 2023
Megan
ace
Beautiful red for today! The lighting is so soft and lovely.
March 13th, 2023
Cathy
Something to brighten the snowy winter landscape!
March 13th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
March 13th, 2023
