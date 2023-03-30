Previous
Green Tea by paintdipper
Green Tea

I like the bright green color and taste.
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings.
Diana ace
Love your presentation! Even after living in Japan for 10 years, I never got used to the taste. Enjoyed watching the tea ceremony though 😊
March 30th, 2023  
