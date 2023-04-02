Previous
Tiny New Avocado Leaves by paintdipper
Photo 1589

Tiny New Avocado Leaves

Even my two inside Avocado trees feel that spring is here.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Fisher Family
Beautiful new growth - fav!

Ian
April 2nd, 2023  
