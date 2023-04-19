Previous
Chipping Sparrow by paintdipper
Photo 1606

Chipping Sparrow

Feederwatch.org day for me.
19th April 2023 19th Apr 23

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
~*~ Jo ~*~
Beautifully captured fv!
April 19th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨
wonderful!
April 19th, 2023  
haskar
Beautiful capture.
April 19th, 2023  
Milanie
What a good shot of this sparrow - one of my favorites
April 19th, 2023  
