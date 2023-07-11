Sign up
Photo 1689
Photo 1689
Black-Eyed Susan
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
4
2
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Leslie
ace
beautiful just beautiful
July 12th, 2023
Barb
ace
Really beautiful closeup!
July 12th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely close up
July 12th, 2023
Allison Maltese
ace
So very pretty. I love the focus on just the center ring.
July 12th, 2023
