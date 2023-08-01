Previous
Big Kiss For Black-Eye Susan by paintdipper
Big Kiss For Black-Eye Susan

1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous!
August 1st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
August 1st, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful colors, composition
August 1st, 2023  
