Previous
Photo 1723
Shark's Eye Seashells
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Tags
seashell
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful collection. Nice capture of the subtle color and details.
August 14th, 2023
Diana
ace
What a stunning capture, wonderful detail and tones. They look like eyes tome 😉
August 14th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
interesting
August 14th, 2023
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of these attractive seashells - fav!
Ian
August 14th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Fascinating
August 14th, 2023
