Shark's Eye Seashells by paintdipper
Photo 1723

Shark's Eye Seashells

14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Shutterbug
Beautiful collection. Nice capture of the subtle color and details.
August 14th, 2023  
Diana
What a stunning capture, wonderful detail and tones. They look like eyes tome 😉
August 14th, 2023  
Peter Dulis
interesting
August 14th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of these attractive seashells - fav!

Ian
August 14th, 2023  
Lesley
Fascinating
August 14th, 2023  
