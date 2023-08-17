Previous
Fooled Me by paintdipper
Photo 1726

Fooled Me

Some bright color on a very cloudy day.
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
472% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cindy McFarland ace
Gorgeous Colors! Fav.
August 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise