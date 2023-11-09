Previous
2023 First Snow by paintdipper
Photo 1810

2023 First Snow

9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
495% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A beautiful capture and scene, I do feel sorry for the poor flowers though.
November 9th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
Oh nooooooo! It's pretty but I'm NOT ready for that. We're supposed to be in the 50's & 60's through the end of next week.
November 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise