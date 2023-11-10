Previous
New Camera Straps by paintdipper
Photo 1811

New Camera Straps

I've learned the hard way by dropping a few cameras. I now wear a cross body strap and a hand strap on all my cameras.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
*lynn ace
nice composition ... love the straps
November 10th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
A really nice image to illustrate a really good idea!
November 10th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great shot. Enjoy your new camera.
November 10th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Indeed. I always wear a strap. Great capture :).
November 10th, 2023  
