Photo 1811
New Camera Straps
I've learned the hard way by dropping a few cameras. I now wear a cross body strap and a hand strap on all my cameras.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
*lynn
ace
nice composition ... love the straps
November 10th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
A really nice image to illustrate a really good idea!
November 10th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great shot. Enjoy your new camera.
November 10th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Indeed. I always wear a strap. Great capture :).
November 10th, 2023
