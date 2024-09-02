Previous
Pampas Grass And Forest Lights by paintdipper
Photo 2105

Pampas Grass And Forest Lights

2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
576% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Nice focus, dof
September 2nd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
September 2nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful tops and bokeh!
September 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise