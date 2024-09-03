Previous
Kissed By The Sun by paintdipper
Kissed By The Sun

3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Mags
Gorgeous shot!
September 4th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
Beautiful.
September 4th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Stunning
September 4th, 2024  
haskar
Beautiful pov and patterns.
September 4th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Lovely!
September 4th, 2024  
Beverley
Sooo beautiful…
September 4th, 2024  
