Different Angle, Different Lighting by paintdipper
Photo 2104

Different Angle, Different Lighting

Garden Veggies
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Mags ace
A gorgeous still life image.
September 1st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That looks so fresh and delicious
September 1st, 2024  
Barb ace
Really nice still life of all that beautiful produce!
September 1st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful clarity, details in this great still life
September 1st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great still life
September 1st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful… it’s a good live
September 1st, 2024  
