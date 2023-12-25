Previous
Artist's Way by paintdipper
Artist's Way

Books make the best gifts, fun to give and fun to receive.
I was happy to get a new Artist's Way journal.
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...


Beryl Lloyd ace
Nicely presented and fun for the rest of the year !
December 26th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Are they journals you write in? Great display!
December 26th, 2023  
