Photo 1859
Peach Tea
Cold rainy day perfect for peach tea.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Junan Heath
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
tea
Louise & Ken
Lovely accompaniment for the dreary day!
December 28th, 2023
Joan Robillard
Very nice
December 28th, 2023
gloria jones
Great still life and presentation
December 28th, 2023
Babs
You can never have enough tea.
December 28th, 2023
