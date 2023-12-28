Previous
Peach Tea by paintdipper
Photo 1859

Peach Tea

Cold rainy day perfect for peach tea.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Louise & Ken
Lovely accompaniment for the dreary day!
December 28th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
December 28th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Great still life and presentation
December 28th, 2023  
Babs ace
You can never have enough tea.
December 28th, 2023  
