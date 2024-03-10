Previous
Hannaford Blueberries by paintdipper
Hannaford Blueberries

A treat on a snowy day.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Casablanca ace
Loving the moisture
March 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
They look so fresh. We also have a Hannaford grocery store here :-)
March 10th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice shot
March 10th, 2024  
Jeremy Cross ace
Great photo
March 10th, 2024  
Mallory ace
Fabulous closeup - wonderful details
March 10th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Great shot! Super delish
March 10th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
They look tasty. Jeff is the blueberry fan in our house. I prefer yesterday's berry (o;
March 10th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
We'll miss the blueberry-picking we did in summers in Nova Scotia! These look luscious!
March 10th, 2024  
