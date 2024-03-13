Previous
Honey Blossom Coffee by paintdipper
Honey Blossom Coffee

My new morning drink is coffee with a shake of cinnamon and a spoonful of honey.
13th March 2024

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
That sounds very tempting, nice still life
March 13th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Sounds pretty good
March 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 13th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I am liking the sound of that!
March 13th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Sounds a nice combination!
March 13th, 2024  
