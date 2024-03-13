Sign up
Photo 1935
Honey Blossom Coffee
My new morning drink is coffee with a shake of cinnamon and a spoonful of honey.
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3030
photos
173
followers
169
following
Margaret Brown
ace
That sounds very tempting, nice still life
March 13th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Sounds pretty good
March 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 13th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I am liking the sound of that!
March 13th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Sounds a nice combination!
March 13th, 2024
