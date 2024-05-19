Sign up
Previous
Photo 2002
Bleeding Hearts And Birdbath
19th May 2024
19th May 24
3
3
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3097
photos
185
followers
185
following
548% complete
Barb
ace
Really lovely composition! Wonderful dof and color!
May 19th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sweet
May 19th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty.
May 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
