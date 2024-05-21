Previous
Layers Of Empress Hosta Leaves by paintdipper
Photo 2004

Layers Of Empress Hosta Leaves

21st May 2024 21st May 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
549% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great filling-the-frame pic
May 22nd, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Love the soft light, texture, and veining of the leaves.
May 22nd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such pretty large leaves and a lovely shot.
May 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise