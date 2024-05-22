Sign up
Photo 2005
Old Fashioned Lilac
This Lilac is from a cutting off the tree at the house where I grew up. I left there in 1978, but I still have a reminder of home, blooming every spring.
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
2
1
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3101
photos
185
followers
185
following
549% complete
View this month »
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
Jessica Eby
ace
Oh, that's so awesome! It looks so pretty and it's so nice that you have that tree!
May 24th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
A beautiful tie to your history.
May 24th, 2024
