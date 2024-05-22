Previous
Old Fashioned Lilac by paintdipper
Old Fashioned Lilac

This Lilac is from a cutting off the tree at the house where I grew up. I left there in 1978, but I still have a reminder of home, blooming every spring.
Jessica Eby ace
Oh, that's so awesome! It looks so pretty and it's so nice that you have that tree!
May 24th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
A beautiful tie to your history.
May 24th, 2024  
