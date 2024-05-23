Previous
Stealing The Goodies by paintdipper
Stealing The Goodies

23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
May 23rd, 2024  
Catherine P
Wonderful capture. Fav!
May 23rd, 2024  
Wonderful
May 23rd, 2024  
Lovely POV. I’ve never seen our chipmunks at the feeders… we have tons of squirrels so they may not want to compete.
May 23rd, 2024  
