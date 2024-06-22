Previous
Next
Inside The Calla Lily by paintdipper
Photo 2036

Inside The Calla Lily

Close-up and personal.
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
558% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Wonderful detail
June 23rd, 2024  
Lois Ann
Beautiful detail of that central cone. I love Callas (Zantedeschia) especially the dark ones. My newly purchased deep pink one has turned out almost black fading to purple on the edges which was a surprise!
June 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Totally amazing detail!
June 23rd, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
June 23rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Incredible
June 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise