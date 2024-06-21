Previous
Empress Hosta Flower by paintdipper
Photo 2035

Empress Hosta Flower

21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
557% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
Nicely composed!
June 21st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful
June 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very artistic
June 21st, 2024  
Suzanne ace
That's a beauty!
June 21st, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Gorgeous - a new one for me
June 21st, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Such a delicate touch of purple.
June 21st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful shot
June 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise