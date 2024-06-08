Previous
Ninebark Shrub In Bloom by paintdipper
Ninebark Shrub In Bloom

8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
These are beautiful- they remind me of Mountain Laurel.
June 9th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Stunning details. Our is covered in bees!
June 9th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
So nice against the dark..they really pop their pretty faces
June 9th, 2024  
