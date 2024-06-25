Sign up
Previous
Photo 2039
Summer Amaryllis
I buy these Amaryllis bulbs at Christmas to bloom for that holiday, but they always bloom again in the summer.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
2
1
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3134
photos
190
followers
194
following
558% complete
Barb
ace
Extremely beautiful, Junan! A big fav!
June 26th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful! Love the bokeh!
June 26th, 2024
