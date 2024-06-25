Previous
Summer Amaryllis by paintdipper
Summer Amaryllis

I buy these Amaryllis bulbs at Christmas to bloom for that holiday, but they always bloom again in the summer.
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Barb
Extremely beautiful, Junan! A big fav!
June 26th, 2024  
Mags
Beautiful! Love the bokeh!
June 26th, 2024  
