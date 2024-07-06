Previous
Duo by paintdipper
Photo 2049

Duo

6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
561% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
beautiful clear capture, love the color
July 6th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely color and detail.
July 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise