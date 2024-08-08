Sign up
Previous
Photo 2082
Up On The Trellis
It is waiting for morning seeds. There are four small squirrels that all look identical. I think they are this year's litter.
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
3
3
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3177
photos
189
followers
191
following
570% complete
View this month »
2075
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
3
Fav's
3
3
Album
Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T4i
Taken
7th August 2024 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Bucktree
ace
Cute capture.
August 8th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome expression
August 8th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Nice pose!
August 8th, 2024
