Up On The Trellis by paintdipper
Up On The Trellis

It is waiting for morning seeds. There are four small squirrels that all look identical. I think they are this year's litter.
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
Bucktree ace
Cute capture.
August 8th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome expression
August 8th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Nice pose!
August 8th, 2024  
