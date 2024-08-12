Previous
Butterfly On A Butterfly Bush by paintdipper
Photo 2086

Butterfly On A Butterfly Bush

12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful - the capture of the butterfly and the other small bug ,enjoying the stem of buddleia flowers ! fav
August 12th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Stunning capture.
August 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
What a lovely capture! I like the pale shade of purple.
August 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
Stunning capture with wonderful details and colours.
August 12th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
super capture fav!
August 12th, 2024  
