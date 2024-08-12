Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2086
Butterfly On A Butterfly Bush
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3181
photos
189
followers
191
following
571% complete
View this month »
2079
2080
2081
2082
2083
2084
2085
2086
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Year 4
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful - the capture of the butterfly and the other small bug ,enjoying the stem of buddleia flowers ! fav
August 12th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Stunning capture.
August 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
What a lovely capture! I like the pale shade of purple.
August 12th, 2024
Diana
ace
Stunning capture with wonderful details and colours.
August 12th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
super capture fav!
August 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close