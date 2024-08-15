Sign up
Previous
Photo 2089
Strawberry Sherbet
A day of thunderstorms and lots of rain.
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
4
4
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3184
photos
188
followers
191
following
572% complete
2089
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely textures and colors
August 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful macro!
August 16th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful macro
August 16th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful closeup.
August 16th, 2024
