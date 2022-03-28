Previous
So cold by pamalama
17 / 365

So cold

All of the birds were puffed up trying to stay warm. It felt like zero outside with the wind chill. Lake effect snow has dumped a foot of snow here.
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear. I completed 2 years of this project many years...
4% complete

Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture and pop of red! It would make a beautiful gift card 😊
March 29th, 2022  
