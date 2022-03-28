Sign up
So cold
All of the birds were puffed up trying to stay warm. It felt like zero outside with the wind chill. Lake effect snow has dumped a foot of snow here.
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear. I completed 2 years of this project many years...
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture and pop of red! It would make a beautiful gift card 😊
March 29th, 2022
