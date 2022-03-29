Diamonds are a girls best friend

I don't really believe that, but every time I pull out my tennis bracelet I can't help but think of Marilyn Monroe singing that song. We have an employee Christmas party tonight. It was postponed because of a Covid outbreak in December. The invite said "Dress to impress" which is something I rarely do so I am looking forward to a fun night out. It actually feels, and looks like Christmas outside so that is getting me in the spirit. I have never photographed jewelry before. It is way harder then I thought it would be. My husband gifted me this bracelet on our 30th wedding anniversary.