Diamonds are a girls best friend by pamalama
18 / 365

Diamonds are a girls best friend

I don't really believe that, but every time I pull out my tennis bracelet I can't help but think of Marilyn Monroe singing that song. We have an employee Christmas party tonight. It was postponed because of a Covid outbreak in December. The invite said "Dress to impress" which is something I rarely do so I am looking forward to a fun night out. It actually feels, and looks like Christmas outside so that is getting me in the spirit. I have never photographed jewelry before. It is way harder then I thought it would be. My husband gifted me this bracelet on our 30th wedding anniversary.
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

Pam

@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Itsy Bitsy
Beautiful capture! Love the bokeh. And have fun at Christmas party. 😊
March 29th, 2022  
