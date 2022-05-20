Previous
Tiny things by pamalama
70 / 365

Tiny things

Working with dandelion seeds is quite maddening. After many attempts I finally got a water drop to sit on top of the seed. The drop is a little over exposed, but I really love the colors, and overall mood of the photo.
20th May 2022 20th May 22

Pam

@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
