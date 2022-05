Baby Orb Weaver

Every year I have a nest that hatches under my deck. It is quite nightmarish seeing so many spiders at one time, but they are harmless. I photograph them every summer, and I love to watch them grow. They are so great to have around the garden. This year I must have missed the hatching or maybe the female laid her egg sack somewhere else. I have only seen this one so far. Hopefully I see some more throughout the summer.