79 / 365
Lake sunset
I gave the artist challenge another go. I struggle with his technique. I really liked the tall grass, and tones in this image.
29th May 2022
29th May 22
8
5
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
Views
11
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
29th May 2022 8:52pm
ac-gray
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is beautiful, Pam.
May 30th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Oh, this is fantastic.
May 30th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
I just love the effect that you have achieved.
May 30th, 2022
kali
ace
nice
May 30th, 2022
Diana
ace
This is magical Pam!
May 30th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
i like it :)
May 30th, 2022
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful!
May 30th, 2022
Anita W
Really nice effect - lovely tones
May 30th, 2022
365 Project
close