Lake sunset by pamalama
79 / 365

Lake sunset

I gave the artist challenge another go. I struggle with his technique. I really liked the tall grass, and tones in this image.
29th May 2022 29th May 22

Pam

@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is beautiful, Pam.
May 30th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Oh, this is fantastic.
May 30th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
I just love the effect that you have achieved.
May 30th, 2022  
kali ace
nice
May 30th, 2022  
Diana ace
This is magical Pam!
May 30th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
i like it :)
May 30th, 2022  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful!
May 30th, 2022  
Anita W
Really nice effect - lovely tones
May 30th, 2022  
