Previous
Next
My summer job by pamalama
80 / 365

My summer job

This is my 6th summer photographing at a local music venue. When I first started I thought it was an awesome idea to mix my two loves of music, and photography. I quickly figured out that it was not so great. It is extremely challenging which is actually a good thing, but I don't really get to enjoy the music like I do when I just go to a concert. I have learned so much about shooting in really crappy lighting. This day it was 90 degrees, and the sun was blaring mid day. It was nearly impossible to get a good shot, but I did get a few. Most of the concerts are at night which is a whole other lighting challenge. I am really not complaining. I am thankful for the opportunity, and the owners have been very good to me. This is one of the drummers from the band Annie in the water. I like the reflections in his sunglasses, and his hand movement. I am hoping that my main camera that I use will be back at the shop this week. It has been at canon for almost a month getting a new shutter.
30th May 2022 30th May 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Fabulous black and white!
June 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise