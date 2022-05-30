My summer job

This is my 6th summer photographing at a local music venue. When I first started I thought it was an awesome idea to mix my two loves of music, and photography. I quickly figured out that it was not so great. It is extremely challenging which is actually a good thing, but I don't really get to enjoy the music like I do when I just go to a concert. I have learned so much about shooting in really crappy lighting. This day it was 90 degrees, and the sun was blaring mid day. It was nearly impossible to get a good shot, but I did get a few. Most of the concerts are at night which is a whole other lighting challenge. I am really not complaining. I am thankful for the opportunity, and the owners have been very good to me. This is one of the drummers from the band Annie in the water. I like the reflections in his sunglasses, and his hand movement. I am hoping that my main camera that I use will be back at the shop this week. It has been at canon for almost a month getting a new shutter.