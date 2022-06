Little people having fun

Two of my four grandsons. I pick them up from school every Tuesday, and Thursday. We always have ice cream, and we always have fun. The ice cream of choice is always cotton candy. They are such a joy! My other two grandsons live in Texas. I miss them so much. I had to rent a camera for the upcoming concert this weekend, and these two were happy to be my models while I made sure the thing worked properly. Hopefully Canon gets my camera back to me by next weekend.