83 / 365
Open up and say ahh
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
6
2
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
86
photos
56
followers
67
following
22% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
3rd June 2022 7:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
ace
Aaaahaaaahaaaah!!! Aaaahh!
😅
June 4th, 2022
Babs
ace
Ha ha, love it.
June 4th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Aren't they such an amazing shape?
June 4th, 2022
Pam
ace
@monikozi
ha ha ha!
June 4th, 2022
Pam
ace
@boxplayer
They do. I love them. They have so much character.
June 4th, 2022
Mags
ace
Super macro!!!
June 4th, 2022
