Open up and say ahh by pamalama
83 / 365

Open up and say ahh

3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
moni kozi ace
Aaaahaaaahaaaah!!! Aaaahh!
😅
June 4th, 2022  
Babs ace
Ha ha, love it.
June 4th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Aren't they such an amazing shape?
June 4th, 2022  
Pam ace
@monikozi ha ha ha!
June 4th, 2022  
Pam ace
@boxplayer They do. I love them. They have so much character.
June 4th, 2022  
Mags ace
Super macro!!!
June 4th, 2022  
