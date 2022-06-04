Previous
Next
Do it on the strings by pamalama
84 / 365

Do it on the strings

Do it on the strings and you'll have brothers all around you
Somewhere in there they hear the truth
Do it on the strings and the pleasure will surround you
Do it on the strings and it rings true
https://youtu.be/SRIpfoCPdNQ

I had the pleasure of photographing Keller and Keels. They are a fun band described as Appalachian psychedelic bluegrass. They do not get together very often to play so it was a treat. The new lighting guy thinks everyone's faces should be green. That was not so much fun to edit. I think this one works in black and white.
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
It's stunning!
June 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise