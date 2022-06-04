Do it on the strings and you'll have brothers all around you
Somewhere in there they hear the truth
Do it on the strings and the pleasure will surround you
Do it on the strings and it rings true https://youtu.be/SRIpfoCPdNQ
I had the pleasure of photographing Keller and Keels. They are a fun band described as Appalachian psychedelic bluegrass. They do not get together very often to play so it was a treat. The new lighting guy thinks everyone's faces should be green. That was not so much fun to edit. I think this one works in black and white.