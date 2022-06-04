Do it on the strings and you'll have brothers all around youSomewhere in there they hear the truthDo it on the strings and the pleasure will surround youDo it on the strings and it rings trueI had the pleasure of photographing Keller and Keels. They are a fun band described as Appalachian psychedelic bluegrass. They do not get together very often to play so it was a treat. The new lighting guy thinks everyone's faces should be green. That was not so much fun to edit. I think this one works in black and white.