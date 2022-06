Hoo Goes There

The weather was frightful today. We had severe storms with tornado watches, and 60mph winds. There was golf ball sized hail to the north of us. It was not a good day to be outside. This owl is quite frightful too. I often forget that he is sitting there in our music room. He has startled me on many occasions. I know he startles the crazy Robins too because they do not come to this glass door anymore. I thought his reflection in the glass was kind of cool.