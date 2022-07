Together again

My daughter, and her family are visiting from Texas. This is a photo of all of my grandchildren. The two on the right live in Texas, and the other two live down the road from me. We made our own tye dyes, and then had a little photo shoot. We have been doing this for a few years. It is fun to see how much they grow every year. I have been super busy, and haven't had time to post. I will have to catch up in a couple days.