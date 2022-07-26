Sign up
130 / 365
Rose and Enzo
I met up with my friend Rose, and her Black lab Enzo. He has an aggressive form of cancer, and isn't expected to live very long. He was having a good day, and she asked if I could capture a couple pictures of them. I liked this one.
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
3
1
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
135
photos
69
followers
73
following
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
26th July 2022 6:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Eugene Frenkel
❤️
July 28th, 2022
Diana
ace
Oh how sad, you got a fabulous shot of them. It will be a wonderful memory when he's gone 🤗
July 28th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How cruel and sad , but this is a beautiful photo of the two ! -- I am sure Rose will be pleased !
July 28th, 2022
