Rose and Enzo by pamalama
130 / 365

Rose and Enzo

I met up with my friend Rose, and her Black lab Enzo. He has an aggressive form of cancer, and isn't expected to live very long. He was having a good day, and she asked if I could capture a couple pictures of them. I liked this one.
26th July 2022 26th Jul 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Eugene Frenkel
❤️
July 28th, 2022  
Diana ace
Oh how sad, you got a fabulous shot of them. It will be a wonderful memory when he's gone 🤗
July 28th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How cruel and sad , but this is a beautiful photo of the two ! -- I am sure Rose will be pleased !
July 28th, 2022  
