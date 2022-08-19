Previous
Lily by pamalama
Lily

I love this lily. I think I must have taken 100 photos of it this week. Watching it bloom is visually satisfying.
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Pam

@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Mags ace
It is beautiful. The petals go from the palest pink to dark on the edges.
August 20th, 2022  
Diana ace
Not only a beautiful lily, a stunning capture of it too. Wonderful soft tones.
August 20th, 2022  
