Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
153 / 365
Hula Hooper
I took this at a concert that I photographed. I kept waiting for her to do something fancy with her hula hoop, but, all she did was swing it around her head. It was very strange. I don't think she had it around her waist one time all night.
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
158
photos
73
followers
72
following
42% complete
View this month »
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
20th August 2022 9:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2022
Ingrid
ace
Still a cool photo!
I used to be able to do it around my waist, but just don't have the swing anymore... the only think I could do was around my arms...
August 22nd, 2022
Mags
ace
Very cool! Great colors.
August 22nd, 2022
Pam
ace
@ingrid01
Thank you Ingrid. I can do a couple times around, but nothing like I use to. Maybe she was just learning, but I think she may have been on something. There was a few issues with the people she was with. The security guards worked extra hard Saturday night. I should have been nicer, and worded it differently.
August 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I used to be able to do it around my waist, but just don't have the swing anymore... the only think I could do was around my arms...