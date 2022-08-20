Previous
Hula Hooper by pamalama
153 / 365

Hula Hooper

I took this at a concert that I photographed. I kept waiting for her to do something fancy with her hula hoop, but, all she did was swing it around her head. It was very strange. I don't think she had it around her waist one time all night.
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
42% complete

Photo Details

Ingrid ace
Still a cool photo!
I used to be able to do it around my waist, but just don't have the swing anymore... the only think I could do was around my arms...
August 22nd, 2022  
Mags ace
Very cool! Great colors.
August 22nd, 2022  
Pam ace
@ingrid01 Thank you Ingrid. I can do a couple times around, but nothing like I use to. Maybe she was just learning, but I think she may have been on something. There was a few issues with the people she was with. The security guards worked extra hard Saturday night. I should have been nicer, and worded it differently.
August 22nd, 2022  
