Previous
Next
Wind Chime by pamalama
157 / 365

Wind Chime

I always love the way the evening sun lights up these colored glass wind chimes. I added motion to give it an abstract feel. I think this looks kind of cool, but I think I liked the unedited version better.
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise