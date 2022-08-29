Previous
Whirlwind by pamalama
Whirlwind

How my brain feels today. I have been so busy. Four concerts to photograph, golf tournaments, my day job, and babysitting the grandkids in between. Shew! I am tired. It has been so hot, and we are still lacking rain. I hate to say this, but I wish it would snow. I am in need of a long winter nap lol. This is an ICM of my black eyed susans. I am still trying to get a complete swirl. It is easier said then done. I should have used my wide angle lens. I was too lazy to go back in the house, and get it.
Pam

@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
John Maguire ace
Lovely colors and good motion! Nice to have a couple flowers in the center still relatively sharp to focus on.
August 30th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Not sure how you're getting all that in - and posting, too! Your picture describes well what you must be feeling
August 30th, 2022  
