Whirlwind

How my brain feels today. I have been so busy. Four concerts to photograph, golf tournaments, my day job, and babysitting the grandkids in between. Shew! I am tired. It has been so hot, and we are still lacking rain. I hate to say this, but I wish it would snow. I am in need of a long winter nap lol. This is an ICM of my black eyed susans. I am still trying to get a complete swirl. It is easier said then done. I should have used my wide angle lens. I was too lazy to go back in the house, and get it.