My Loves by pamalama
166 / 365

My Loves

SOOC day 4. I must not be thinking straight this morning lol. It is rare that Bear looks at the camera with a happy face. There is so much wrong with this image, but there is so much I love about it.
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
If you love it then it's right 😊
I think it shows the love 🧡
September 4th, 2022  
