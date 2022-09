The leaves are changing

SOOC day 5. I celebrated labor day by staying in my pajamas all day, eating way too much junk food, and editing concert photos I took on Sunday. It rained on, and off all day. This is not the best shot I took today, but it is the best one unedited with the 50mm lens. A polarizer on this lens would be a good idea for photographing this time of year.

Thank you to everyone who left nice comments on "my loves" photo. It is really hard posting unedited images. I am thankful for the digital age!