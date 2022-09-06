Sign up
Have a seat
SOOC day 6
It is still raining. We have had 3 inches of rain in two days. We really need it. I ventured outside, and shot this old bench that sits in the woods. I placed it there 25 years ago. I have enjoyed watching it decay throughout the years.
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Tags
nf-sooc-2022
Eugene Frenkel
ace
Wow! great atmosphere and composition
September 7th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
oooh... this is such a great capture! I love the miniature effect
September 7th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
It is looking very rustic.
September 7th, 2022
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Cool image. Seems like that bench could have a lot of stories to tell.
September 7th, 2022
