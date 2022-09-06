Previous
Have a seat by pamalama
168 / 365

Have a seat

SOOC day 6
It is still raining. We have had 3 inches of rain in two days. We really need it. I ventured outside, and shot this old bench that sits in the woods. I placed it there 25 years ago. I have enjoyed watching it decay throughout the years.
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Eugene Frenkel ace
Wow! great atmosphere and composition
September 7th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
oooh... this is such a great capture! I love the miniature effect
September 7th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
It is looking very rustic.
September 7th, 2022  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Cool image. Seems like that bench could have a lot of stories to tell.
September 7th, 2022  
