171 / 365
Burning the midnight oil
SOOC day 9. Better on black.
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Tags
nf-sooc-2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool. I like it.
September 10th, 2022
Jaap Meijer
Strong picture!
September 10th, 2022
Diana
ace
A great title for a fabulous capture!
September 10th, 2022
